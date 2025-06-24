Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVO opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $313.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

