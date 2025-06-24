iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 57,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

IWR opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.