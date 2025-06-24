Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 46,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 275,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Adams & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

