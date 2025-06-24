Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,839,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 3,324.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 860,326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,482,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,649,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after buying an additional 208,252 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 231,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. MAG Silver Corporation has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.73.

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

