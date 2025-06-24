Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

