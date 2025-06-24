Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Reduces Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 162.7% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 43,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $37.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

