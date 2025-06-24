Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

OVLY opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,530.08. The trade was a 1.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,210 shares of company stock worth $80,447 and have sold 1,525 shares worth $38,543. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Report on OVLY

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.