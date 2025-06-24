Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Price Performance

KRMA opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $637.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $41.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.