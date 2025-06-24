Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,188 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 288,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 716,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 354,102 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

Shares of USTB stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.1917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

