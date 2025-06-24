Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Expand Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ EXE opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.14.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

