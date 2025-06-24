VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UITB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of UITB opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

