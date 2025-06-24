Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.