Continuum Advisory LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

