Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 4.6%

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $704.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $39.30.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.