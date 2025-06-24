XML Financial LLC Sells 355 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

XML Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $221.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.40. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

