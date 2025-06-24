Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $9,322,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 35.0% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.3% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

