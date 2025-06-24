Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.20.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $294,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $863,651.04. This trade represents a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.61, for a total transaction of $1,304,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,164.96. This trade represents a 35.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $3,680,610. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $272.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.81. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.11 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.71% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.