XML Financial LLC Sells 145 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.42.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $499.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.11 and its 200-day moving average is $372.13. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $506.31.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 10.10%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

