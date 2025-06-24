Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $630.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $630.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $732.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $649.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.87. The company has a market cap of $149.88 billion, a PE ratio of 121.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $736.35.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after buying an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Spotify Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after purchasing an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

