Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $855.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $85.88.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.