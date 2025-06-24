Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

