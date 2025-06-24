Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 2,339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.69. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.