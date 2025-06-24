Head to Head Contrast: Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) versus Oklo (NYSE:OKLO)

Itm Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of Oklo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itm Power and Oklo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itm Power $20.76 million 29.42 -$34.24 million N/A N/A Oklo N/A N/A -$73.62 million ($5.41) -10.20

Itm Power has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Itm Power and Oklo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itm Power 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oklo 0 3 4 1 2.75

Oklo has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than Itm Power.

Profitability

This table compares Itm Power and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itm Power N/A N/A N/A Oklo N/A -22.57% -20.19%

Volatility & Risk

Itm Power has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oklo beats Itm Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itm Power

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

