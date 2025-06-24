Eagle Strategies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $494.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,890 shares of company stock worth $27,003,492. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

