Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $119.83 and a one year high of $144.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

