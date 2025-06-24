Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.56 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.20). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 89.90 ($1.22), with a volume of 878 shares traded.

Arcontech Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £12.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 94.56.

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

