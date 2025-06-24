Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as low as $10.09. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 34,938 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Pure Cycle by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pure Cycle by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

