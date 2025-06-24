Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.14 and traded as low as $10.09. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 34,938 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $248.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 10.69%.
Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.
