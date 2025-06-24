Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $9.72. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 229,917 shares trading hands.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.