Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.27 and traded as low as $9.72. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 229,917 shares trading hands.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 33.2% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 965,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after buying an additional 142,972 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

