Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.39 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 156.20 ($2.11). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 156.40 ($2.12), with a volume of 288,594 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAML shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Gavin Ferrar sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.33), for a total value of £5,352.64 ($7,247.01). 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia.

