Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.08. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $810,306.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

