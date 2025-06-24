Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.75. Glencore shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 16,440 shares.

Glencore Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. Glencore’s payout ratio is 58.52%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

