ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.53. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 165,190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 216.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Corporation will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

