ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.33. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 1,660,904 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRPH

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.43.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 217.64% and a negative return on equity of 184.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPH. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 107,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ProPhase Labs by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.