CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) & IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Critical Review

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) and IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CuriosityStream and IMAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -13.99% -12.49% -8.67% IMAX 6.98% 7.79% 3.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CuriosityStream and IMAX”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $51.13 million 6.03 -$12.94 million ($0.14) -38.21 IMAX $352.21 million 4.25 $26.06 million $0.47 59.24

IMAX has higher revenue and earnings than CuriosityStream. CuriosityStream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMAX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of IMAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of IMAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CuriosityStream has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAX has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CuriosityStream and IMAX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 0 2 0 3.00 IMAX 0 1 8 2 3.09

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. IMAX has a consensus target price of $31.70, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given IMAX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMAX is more favorable than CuriosityStream.

Summary

IMAX beats CuriosityStream on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company’s proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.