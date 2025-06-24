RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM) Insider Kevin Berkowitz Purchases 450,000 Shares of Stock

RPM Automotive Group Limited (ASX:RPM – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Berkowitz purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$26,550.00 ($17,240.26).
RPM Automotive Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.69.
About RPM Automotive Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RPM Automotive Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for RPM Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.