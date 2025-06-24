Mark Lewis Anderson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Lewis Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Lewis Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Mark Lewis Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of Sintx Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00.

Sintx Technologies Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.58). Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 483.85% and a negative return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.63% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sintx Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

