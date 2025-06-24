NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio Sells 1,500 Shares

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,211.80. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NewJersey Resources Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. NewJersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewJersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Institutional Trading of NewJersey Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of NewJersey Resources by 1,715.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

