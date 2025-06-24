Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Director Aldo J. Polak Sells 2,243 Shares

Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,711.12. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. Evertec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on shares of Evertec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evertec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 39.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

