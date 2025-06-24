Insider Selling: NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells 608,248 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2%

NVDA stock opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.