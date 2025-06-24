Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,151,570.82. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $100,656.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

