Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 308 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total transaction of C$54,044.58.
Graeme Ashley Hepworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$53,611.16.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$174.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$142.46 and a 1-year high of C$180.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.53.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on RY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.75.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.
