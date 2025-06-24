Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells 308 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total transaction of C$54,044.58.

Graeme Ashley Hepworth also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 22nd, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$53,611.16.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$174.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$142.46 and a 1-year high of C$180.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$170.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$169.53.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 49.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.75.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

