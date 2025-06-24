Insider Buying: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Senior Officer Purchases 730 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Peter Nguyen bought 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$137.38 per share, with a total value of C$100,287.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,287.40. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock.

Shares of TSE:DSG opened at C$138.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$126.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$177.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$147.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.55. The company has a market cap of C$8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.18). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions).

