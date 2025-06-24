Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $84.93

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.93.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,706.80. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,159,169.37. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,678. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Scientech Research LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.74. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

