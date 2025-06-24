Brokerages Set Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Target Price at $127.36

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.18.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Itron stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $131.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,482.40. This trade represents a 84.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total transaction of $107,823.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,391.80. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Itron by 4,580.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

