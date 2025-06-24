Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,852 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 90,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $339,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $408.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

