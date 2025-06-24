The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day moving average of $80.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

