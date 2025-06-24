American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $9,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,013,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $135,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,805,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,964 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,426,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $95,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American International Group to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

