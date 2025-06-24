Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $13.29 Million Stock Holdings in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $13,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 108,040.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BCE by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $8,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,878,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,073,000 after buying an additional 411,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 825,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.61. BCE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 488.46%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

