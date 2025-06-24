Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,849 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Masco worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $129,306,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11,690.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 911,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,397,000 after purchasing an additional 903,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $33,157,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,678,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,766,000 after purchasing an additional 360,931 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 1,320.76% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

