Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4,790.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 111,182 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $11,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 8.0%

NTRS stock opened at $120.81 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $80.81 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock valued at $981,069 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.42.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

